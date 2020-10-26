The San Mateo Daily Journal will be making its endorsements throughout the election season and will provide a full list by Election Day, Nov. 3. Check back as this endorsement list is completed.
CITY COUNCILS
San Bruno mayor (one seat): Rico Medina*
San Bruno City Council (two seats): Michael Salazar*, Tom Hamilton
Millbrae City Council (three seats): Gina Papan*, Ann Schneider* and You You Xue
South San Francisco City Council, District 4 (one seat): Rich Garbarino*
Half Moon Bay City Council, District 3 (one seat): Adam Eisen*
San Carlos City Council (two seats): John Dugan, Ron Collins*
San Mateo City Council (two seats): Amourence Lee**, Diane Papan*
Foster City Council (three seats): Jon Froomin*, Sam Hindi* and Catherine Mahanpour*
Belmont City Council (two seats): Davina Hurt*, Tom McCune**
Redwood City Council, District 1 (one seat): Jeff Gee
Redwood City Council, District 3 (one seat): Janet Borgens*
Redwood City Council, District 7 (one seat): Alicia Aguirre*
SCHOOL BOARDS
San Mateo County Community College District, Trustee Area 1: Lisa Petrides
San Mateo County Community College District, Trustee Area 3: Maurice Goodman*
San Mateo County Community College District, Trustee Area 5: John Pimentel
Sequoia Union High School District, Trustee Area C: Georgia Jack*
Sequoia Union High School District, Trustee Area E: Shawneece Stevenson
San Bruno Park Elementary School District Board of Trustees: Andriana Shea, Bryan Vander Lugt
San Mateo Union High School District: Greg Land*, Ligia Andrade Zuniga
MEASURES
Measure Y: Height and density limits extension in San Mateo: NO.
Measure R: Height and density limits extension with carveouts near transit in San Mateo: NO.
Measure W: Increase to hotel tax in San Mateo from 12% to 14% to raise about $1 million a year for city expenses. YES.
Measure U: Increase to hotel tax in Half Moon Bay from 12% to 15% by July 2022 to raise about $1.5 million a year for city expenses. YES.
Measure X: Increase to hotel tax in San Bruno from 12% to 14% to raise about $370,000 a year for city expenses. YES.
Measure S: Imposes an additional business license fee of 10% of gross receipts on cannabis businesses in San Bruno, though no exist right now. YES.
Measure T: $409 million bond for infrastructure and facility improvements: YES.
Measure RR: Eighth-cent sales tax for Caltrain operations: YES.
Proposition 14: Authorizes $5.5 billion to fund grants from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine for stem cell research. NO.
Proposition 15: Increases funding for schools and governments through a new tax formula that will base the rate of certain commercial properties on current market value. NO.
Proposition 16: Allows diversity as a factor in public employment, education and contracting decisions. YES.
Proposition 17: Amends California Constitution to allow people on parole to vote. NO.
Proposition 18: Amends California Constitution to allow 17-year-olds to vote in a state primary election if they turn 18 before the general election. YES.
Proposition 19: Permits homeowners over 55, or who are disabled or victims of a wildfire, to transfer their property tax value to a replacement residence elsewhere in the state. Limits tax benefits for certain transfers of real property between family members. YES.
Proposition 20: Changes sentencing and parole for certain offenses. YES.
Proposition 21: Amends state law to allow local governments to establish rent control on residential properties more than 15 years old. NO.
Proposition 22: Exempts app-based transportation and delivery companies from providing employee benefits. NO.
Proposition 23: Establishes state requirements for kidney dialysis clinics. NO.
Proposition 24: Permits consumers to prevent information sharing and to correct inaccurate information. Establishes California Privacy Protection Agency. NO.
Proposition 25: Eliminates cash bail. YES.
*Incumbent
**Appointed incumbent
(5) comments
Jeff Gee? Is this same Jeff Gee who voted on the Kaiser and Stanford projects in RWC while his company was bidding on those same projects? And wasn't he allegedly asked to vacate his board position at Broadway by Bay under curious circumstances?
Here's the FPPC complaint:
https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/search?q=jeff%20gee
Don't vote for an admitted pornographer and killer of elephants, Tom Mattusch: -- https://youtu.be/fATVGiR-YRY
Don't vote for a fake Democrat and duel office holder, Virginia Chang Kiraly: -- https://youtu.be/K6qcvwxgTxo
Don't vote for the tools who who conspired to foist millions of dollars in obligations owed by a Chinese Communist Party controlled Developer, unto the Taxpayers of San Mateo County:-- https://www.scribd.com/document/479817688/Kiraly-and-Mattusch-Sell-Out-Taxpayers
http://tommattusch.com
https://www.virginiachangkiraly.news/
John Ullom
San Mateo City Council (two seats): Amourence Lee**, Diane Papan
Tick Tock ... Wait for it ...*Amourence Lee*..... tick tock (CC does not approve) ...
Yes on Y. No on anything that takes money out of your wallet, most likely to be used for paying pensions and benefits or diverted to other wasteful spending projects. It's happened in the past and there should be no doubt in anyone's mind that it will happen in the future.
Great choices!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.