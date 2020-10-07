Though construction is underway on a sweeping mixed-use development at the Millbrae train station, fissures from approving the plans continue to divide those running for City Council.
Incumbents Gina Papan and Ann Schneider are running for re-election to the Millbrae City Council, and they are joined in the race by Planning Commissioner Anders Fung, restaurateur You You Xue and attorney Errol Zshornack. Incumbent Wayne Lee is termed out of office, leaving a majority of the council’s seats available.
While financial sustainability concerns could determine Millbrae’s future, candidates acknowledge issues still lingering from pivotal past decisions are being resurrected in this election.
Reflecting on a tumultuous stretch, Schneider called for greater unity in building her case for re-election.
“I think we can heal from the past,” said Schneider, a central figure in some of the more contentious issues to occur in the Millbrae political realm recently — the previous council vote to skip her rotation into the vice mayor position, which she now holds.
Most relevant to the race is Schneider’s feeling targeted by political advocacy group Better Millbrae when officials approved plans to allow expansive commercial and residential developments near the city’s train station.
Fung was a key organizer for Better Millbrae, which brought droves of residents to meetings when the projects were up for approval in 2018 with hopes of persuading officials to amend the plans.
While Schneider claims the tactics used to influence councilmembers were subversive, Fung said he was proud to have rallied members of the city’s Chinese population to political action.
Looking ahead, Fung said he believes the leadership he provided the group will translate to effectiveness if elected.
“Building consensus is the only way to work together and get work done and I look forward to doing that,” he said.
Papan steered clear of involving herself in the hard feelings that exist between other candidates, but noted she felt the issues that exist with the train station developments are a function of poor planning.
“The Station Area Specific Plan was not ready for showtime,” said Papan, who voted against loosening development standards near the train station to allow for denser building. Ultimately, she and Lee were overruled by the rest of the council, and construction on one of the projects started earlier this year.
Reflecting on the development approval, Xue called the process chaotic and called for improved communication with builders and community members to avoid similar mistakes in the future.
“I think the city can do a lot more for all stakeholders to participate in the process,” said Xue, who sought better messaging and noticing to engage more residents.
Zshornack agreed, and said the city website should be used more effectively as an information hub. Since the project started building, however, he felt most of the hurdles have been cleared.
“I think it’s going smoothly,” he said.
Looking ahead, Xue said he would like to see the city’s financial footing solidified through a broadened tax base which would build its sustainability and aid its local merchants.
“Making Millbrae a really attractive place to do business — I think that starts with the downtown,” said Xue, who owns the restaurant named wonderful.
Fung too agreed the tax base should be broadened, and that officials should work with property owners downtown to fill storefronts that are currently vacant. To achieve such a goal, he favored partnerships and collaboration with agencies that could incentivize more investment.
“We need to focus on our redevelopment,” he said.
Zshornack expressed confidence in the city’s ability to overcome financial hurdles, and did not identify major economic issues in Millbrae.
For her part, Schneider is optimistic further development will be critical for Millbrae’s advancement. A staunch advocate for the building on the BART parking lot, Schneider said officials should pressure the High-Speed Rail Authority to unblock development at the adjacent site to allow advancement of the Serra Station project.
“I believe the way out of the recession is to build our way out,” she said.
Papan cited opportunities to lure large retailers as a means of improving the city’s finances, while also keeping an eye to the independent merchants’ ability to succeed.
“What’s most important is that business wants to be in Millbrae. So our recovery will depend on making that happen in such a way that positively impacts our community,” she said.
