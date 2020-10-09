“Politics ain’t beanbag” according to the famous saying attributed to American humorist Finley Peter Dunne. But it also doesn’t have to be unnecessarily contentious.
At times it has been in Millbrae, most notably when Ann Schneider was denied her elevation to vice mayor by the rest of her colleagues. But the council is working it out and relationships have been made stronger.
Schneider has strong supporters in the city because she speaks for them and that cannot be easily discounted. She does her homework and provides a valuable perspective on the council.
Gina Papan also provides a valuable perspective on the council and is an important voice for regional issues. At times, it feels as if Millbrae doesn’t get the attention it deserves but Papan has no issue in standing up for the city and for what she believes is right. It’s good to have a fighter like that on the council.
Anders Fung seems like a natural choice. He has strong community support and experience on the Planning Commission. He is a natural leader and would hit the ground running. However, our job is to pick the best candidates, and You You Xue is a better choice.
Xue has been strident at times but is learning the value of diplomacy and listening. He is a downtown business owner, understands the needs of the merchant community and would be a tireless advocate. He can also articulate the overall needs of both the city and the community well. Budget issues and water rates both occupy his priority list. While young, the city has a history of electing young leaders and having them perform well. Xue will be no different. He is impressive in his knowledge of the city and larger societal issues and has a compassion that will only serve the city well.
Schneider, Papan and Xue deserve your vote.
