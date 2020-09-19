Mary Streshly, embattled superintendent of the Sequoia Union High School District, announced her resignation — abruptly ending a tumultuous term featuring teachers and administrators seeking her ouster.
The declaration Friday, Sept. 18, caps a three-year stint at the district for Streshly who in August received a vote of no confidence from colleagues calling for her to be fired.
School board President Allen Weiner said in a prepared statement that Streshly elected to depart from the district to attend to personal matters.
“We wish Mary nothing but the best as she takes the precious time needed to focus on family before beginning a new adventure; be it serving in another school community or in whichever leadership capacity she chooses,” he said.
Assistant Superintendent Crystal Leach will serve as interim superintendent while the district develops a strategy for selecting Streshly’s successor.
Streshly shared her gratitude for the opportunity to lead the district in a prepared statement.
“I believe we met the moment by remaining focused on students and parents. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the staff, board and community for supporting our programs, services and student-centered initiatives,” she said.
The signoff arrives in the wake of more than 300 members of the Sequoia District Teachers Association signing a vote of no confidence advocating for Streshly to be dislodged from her post atop the district in August.
The move was backed by members of Streshly’s administrative cabinet, who also signed a letter to the Board of Trustees sharing dire concerns regarding her fitness to lead the district.
Differences of opinion on plans to reopen schools amid the pandemic brought divisions to the surface, but critics claimed frustrations with Streshly have lingered for much longer.
In the wake of her colleagues pressuring trustees to find a new chief official, Streshly publicly apologized during a board meeting and called for mending fences. Her opponents though claimed the damage to the relationship was irreparable.
Edith Salvatore, president of Sequoia District Teachers Association, wished the best for Streshly.
“While SDTA is pleased that Superintendent Streshly’s situation has been resolved, this is a bittersweet victory for SDTA,” she said in an email. “There is no cause for celebration when someone is unsuccessful in their position and has to leave that position prematurely.”
Salvatore added the union is ready to turn the page.
“We are eager to move forward from this and to work with the district to tackle whatever may come our way in our joint effort to serve the students of our community,” she said.
For his part, Weiner recognized the academic achievement the district showed during Streshly’s tenure. District students improved significantly on last year’s Smarter Balanced test scores, as 69% of students met or exceeded the English standard, up about 7% from the year prior, while 52% achieved the same math standards, up about 4%.
Additionally, he acknowledged her role in opening the new TIDE Academy campus in Menlo Park and restructuring the Redwood High School alternative site in Redwood City.
“We are grateful for and have benefited from Superintendent Streshly’s strong instructional leadership,” he said.
Streshly signed a three-year contract in 2017, with a base salary of $238,000, plus a combined $2,504 per year for her master’s and doctorate degrees.
