The Sequoia Union High School District is facing two big challenges — how to replace its recently departed superintendent and how to refine distance learning and reopening plans as soon as it is safe.
These are weighty topics and the candidates running for school board have their own takes on how to address them. There are three open seats on the board. One, Area B, is filled by Carrie Du Bois, who was unchallenged. Another is Area C, where incumbent Georgia Jack is being challenged by school principal Shamar Edwards and Rich Ginn, former Las Lomitas Elementary School District trustee. Another is Area E, where two newcomers were vying for one seat before one dropped out to endorse the other. In that race, teacher Jacqui Cebrian dropped out to support social worker and parent Shawneece Stevenson.
Stevenson brings a lot to the table and we appreciate Cebrian seeing that and making her decision. Stevenson advocates for increased communication and for school leaders to push the boundaries of traditional educational expectations. She also has a strong emphasis on representation and equity and will provide a strong voice for inclusion and greater opportunity for all students.
For Area C, Ginn has the requisite experience for a school board member, having spent time on an elementary district board for two terms. He knows budgets and their challenges and gets balancing the divergent needs of a district’s various communities of teachers, parents, students and administrators. Edwards’ claim of being a transformational leader is true. She is known for rising to challenges and expresses the need for equity and bold action. At this moment, such a sentiment is imperative.
However, Jack is a combination of the two. She has a strong handle on budgets, the need for changes to address equity and how just to make that a practical reality in today’s quickly changing environment in which students and teachers are being asked to teach and learn in all new ways. She is a known and trusted leader, who we can count on to bring the entire school community through this pandemic and its myriad challenges.
We appreciate the expertise and point of view brought by Edwards and Ginn, and hope they stay at the table to lend their experience and know-how. But for now, in Area C, Jack is the right choice.
Together with Stevenson and Du Bois, the district will have strong leadership moving forward.
