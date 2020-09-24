San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District officials are seeking a $409 million bond they claim is necessary to enhance student safety and improve aging facilities, while tax critics argue the measure is unearned.
The elementary district is asking voters to support Measure T, a facilities bond proposed to tax property owners $30 per $100,000 of assessed value in the fall election.
The tax would help the district reduce the risk of virus transmission by raising money needed to update campus ventilation systems and install more cleaning stations to keep school grounds more sanitary, said board Vice President Ken Chin.
Furthermore, the tax would pay for construction of additional classrooms and multipurpose buildings across the campus, plus finance improvements to the aging Bowditch Middle School, said Chin.
Noting pandemic and unhealthy air quality, both of which have closed campuses in recent years, Chin said the new air circulation systems could be critical once students and teachers return to campuses.
“When you talk about student achievement, that is a real problem,” he said, noting new cooling systems could also help teachers fend off rising temperatures which are commonly an issue in the district’s old classrooms.
Tax foes though claim performance concerns should have been a higher priority before officials asked for a new revenue measure.
“If you reward failure, you will get more failure,” said representatives of the Silicon Valley Taxpayers Association in a ballot argument claiming that recent test scores show declining achievement in the district.
The association is a steadfast opponent of tax measures throughout the Peninsula and greater Bay Area. Representatives write ballot arguments against nearly every measure proposed in San Mateo County, though some of the members live elsewhere.
Chin noted the association’s dedication to arguing against measures, while suggesting its members are not familiar enough with the district to criticize its schools.
He did acknowledge the district was seeking support of a sizable measure, during a time when the ongoing pandemic has left many unemployed while destabilizing a previously thriving economy.
“That is a real concern,” said Chin, regarding the reluctance some might have to support a bond during a challenging period.
He balanced that perspective though against an expectation that health conditions will improve and eventually classes will resume, at which point the school community will need to be protected.
“We will go back to school at some point,” he said. “It may not be normal. It may be the new normal. But we want to make sure it is as safe a possible.”
The bond is proposed to span 15 years, and raise roughly $27 million annually.
Previous polling indicated roughly 64% of voters would support the tax, more than the 55% support threshold for approval. Bonds can only pay toward infrastructure projects, while parcel taxes can pay toward operational costs.
The school district passed its last bond in 2015, Measure X, which generated $148 million for a variety of building projects, including the construction of a new Foster City elementary school plus new gyms and classrooms throughout San Mateo.
In 2018, the district passed a $298 parcel tax which officials claimed would generate $10 million annually. Officials said the tax revenue was necessary to stave off a budget deficit the district faced.
For his part, Chin noted the next opportunity officials could face to float a bond would be in 2022. With concerns that could delay necessary work far into the future, Chin hoped Measure T would pass so work could begin on campuses while students are learning from home.
“We are trying to take advantage of the unfortunate situation we are in,” he said.
