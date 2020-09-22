With concerns about constant administrative turnover and other shortcomings in the San Bruno Park Elementary School District, two newcomers are racing against an incumbent for the school board.
Incumbent Jennifer Blanco is seeking re-election against challengers Andriana Shea and Bryan Vander Lugt, a member and former vice president of the San Bruno Education Foundation board, respectively, in the running for two open seats on the school board. Incumbent Kevin Martinez did not seek re-election.
While starting a unique school year with a new superintendent — the third top official hired in as many years — challengers raised issues with the district’s dysfunctional dynamic.
“I think the culture has to change,” said Vander Lugt.
Shea said believes the board needs to be more engaged in establishing a clear set of goals for administrators while also assuring those targets are met. But the constant upheaval yields a lack of continuity, complicating that process and creating hurdles for elected officials and administrators.
For her part, Blanco is optimistic new Superintendent Jose Espinoza will stabilize the district which has featured a revolving door of top officials over the past several years.
“I do hope he stays and moves our district forward,” said Blanco.
A key hurdle Espinoza will face is fixing a budget which has traditionally faced major limitations. In the effort to overhaul the fiscal shortfall, former superintendent Stella Kemp planned to downsize the district and close neighborhood schools to establish a more efficient spending plan.
Noting the most recent change in leadership though, Shea said officials have an opportunity to again examine the strategy ahead and determine clear goals which can set the district toward a path of fiscal solvency.
“It starts with a plan and it requires oversight, which we need to do a better job of,” she said.
Noting the school system loses money as more families opt for private schools or other options, Blanco said the district should focus on attracting and retaining students.
Vander Lugt meanwhile advocated for clear and honest conversations with the school community to assure everyone understands the compromises necessary to fix the budget.
“It requires real leadership to guide those conversations,” he said.
Beyond the administrative and financial hurdles, officials must also grapple with the challenges posed by educating students safely amid a pandemic.
Blanco expressed concerns about assuring students have the requisite technology to take online classes, while keeping an eye to the social and emotional health of parents, teachers and the rest of the school community.
Encouraged by the district’s early response to COVID-19, Vander Lugt also harbored fears that some of the district’s more vulnerable community members will struggle with access to online learning.
“That is something we will have to continue to address,” he said, regarding the district’s digital divide.
Shea noted the district’s community foundation responded rapidly with hopes of closing the resource gap, but said challenges continue to exist for parents looking to support student learning.
“This is an impossible ask for a lot of our families,” she said.
The district should offer resources to parents who may not be technologically savvy, she said, while also anticipating the complications that will be associated with reopening classrooms.
Officials must balance the challenges of equitable access to education against an obligation to also recognize the rising interest in social justice, said Blanco, who considers herself a committed advocate for underserved communities.
“We have to have pride in our cultures and our similarities and differences,” said Blanco, who believed the district’s commitment to diversity will be advanced under Espinoza’s leadership.
For his part, Vander Lugt said the district’s focus on equality should also include those with greater access to resources, with an understanding that some may be leaving the San Bruno school district because their needs are not met.
While sharing Blanco’s optimism about Espinoza, Shea said she believes improved oversight is critical to assure the district achieves the goal of serving all students.
“We need to do a better job,” she said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.