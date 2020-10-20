Editor,
I am in my seventh year volunteering as president of the San Bruno Education Foundation (SBEF), and I enthusiastically agree with your endorsement of Dr. Bryan Vander Lugt for the San Bruno Park School District Board. SBEF’s mission to support public childhood education has greatly benefitted from this veteran naval officer, Harvard Ph.D. scientist (working to cure cancer).
Volunteering as SBEF’s vice president, Bryan has proven his ability to research challenges and bring people together to find solutions that support our schools. I do hope San Bruno will join me in helping to elect this exemplary leader to our school board.
Scott Curtner
San Bruno
