With the pandemic shaking up everything in the Sequoia Union High School District from the classroom to the superintendent’s office, a bevy of school board candidates are offering a steady hand.
Incumbent Georgia Jack is running for re-election against challengers Rich Ginn and Shamar Edwards in trustee Area C to represent the communities of Woodside, west Menlo Park and Portola Valley. In the race for Area E to represent East Palo Alto and North Fair Oaks in Redwood City, newcomer Shawneece Stevenson is running against fellow upstart Jacqui Cebrian, who has endorsed her competition. In Area B, incumbent Carrie Du Bois is running unopposed to represent Redwood City, Belmont and San Carlos.
The fall election arrives as the district continues a new school year with online lessons, because high school campuses across the county are disallowed to host in-person classes due to the health hazards posed by COVID-19.
Strong, divergent opinions on the plan to restart classes exposed deep divisions between school community members, eventually leading to a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Mary Streshly by teachers and the top official’s cabinet.
Recognizing allegations of poor communication leveled against Streshly, Edwards said she is very concerned by administrators and teachers publicly calling for a leadership change.
“It’s disruptive to the school community in more ways than we can probably count,” said Edwards, a principal in Sunnyvale who previously worked as an administrator in the Sequoia Union school system and San Mateo Union High School District.
For his part, Ginn acknowledged he has not been part of the confidential conversation reviewing the claims against Streshly. But the district faces limited options to resolve the issue — hire help to restore relationships or look for a new top official, said Ginn, a business executive and former Las Lomitas Elementary School District trustee.
Jack, who was first elected in 2017, deferred comment on the matter noting her existing role on the board.
Rather than focus on the personnel issues amplified by the pandemic, Jack said she is committed to assuring students, teachers and families have the resources they need to engage deeply in online classes.
The district has invested in technology for students and professional development opportunities for teachers to help prepare for the unique school year, while building partnerships with outside agencies to offer additional assistance.
“We cannot solve this problem, it’s bigger than us, said Jack, who also pointed to collaborative work she has led at the district helping teachers challenged by the cost of living.
Meanwhile Ginn said a priority for him is assuring students have a firm foundation for learning remotely — requiring stable meals, adequate equipment and internet as well as a quiet place to learn.
As the district works to provide these resources, Ginn has additional concerns regarding the ability of students to track their assignments and meet the level of academic rigor expected in an unusual environment.
“I know there are many students who are overwhelmed,” he said.
Edwards, meanwhile, shared many similar perspectives, while adding that she has concerns regarding looming challenges with student assessment.
Beyond the challenges posed by the pandemic, Edwards also said she is keeping an eye to equity during a time when social justice has become a greater part of the national and local conversation.
Recognizing the issues of racial inequality have existed for years, Edwards said she has long been committed to addressing these challenges — including during her time at the district.
“I think we can have more bold action,” said Edwards, who said she pushed for creating an office of equity and diversity in the school system while she was an administrator.
For his part, Ginn said he believed input is essential to assuring the district is able to meet the needs of its students and parents.
“We want to have all voices involved and participating in the processes,” he said.
Jack too said she has been a champion for these causes during her time as an official, and said she believes the partnerships she has helped established will go far to serving the community’s needs. More broadly, she claimed her experience will continue to be an asset to the district.
“These are insane times and I think we need to have steady leadership that moves us forward,” she said.
In the Area E race, Stevenson called for greater unity to help the district advance through a challenging time.
“In a crisis, we can’t be divided,” said the East Palo Alto resident.
A social worker by trade, Stevenson said she is an advocate for improved communication and greater opportunity for all students. She also noted the challenges posed by the pandemic should embolden educators to be more innovative and push the boundaries of traditional educational expectations.
“The circumstances require creativity,” she said.
Meanwhile, Cebrian qualified for the ballot as a candidate but said she was encouraged to endorse her competition in the race after meeting Stevenson and finding they were like-minded on many district issues.
“I think she will be a great representative for the area,” Cebrian said of Stevenson.
