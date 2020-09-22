Prioritizing his family and the needs of local students seeking higher education, former San Mateo County Community College District administrator Eugene Whitlock announced the withdrawal of his candidacy from the district’s Board of Trustees race.
“This really was a personal decision about primarily what is best for my family and me … but also about what is in the best interest of the students. All things considered, it is best for me to step aside at this time,” said Whitlock, a father to three young children and the chief Human Resource officer at the University of California, Berkeley.
Whitlock, who during his campaign advocated for broadening student access to technology and social support services in light of COVID-19, faced scrutiny over a settlement agreement with the college district that would have potentially hindered his success as a trustee. In 2019, Whitlock signed a $2.3 million settlement when leaving his position as vice chancellor of the San Mateo County Community College District.
The signed agreement expressly states that he agrees to “have no further contact of any kind, whether direct or indirect, with the [San Mateo County Community College District] or its colleges, including taking any measures that would create any type of relationship with [the district].” Whitlock contended those terms were unenforceable saying nothing could stop him from running for office.
District officials disagreed with Whitlock’s interpretation of the enforceability of the agreement. Richard Rojo, the district spokesman, said in an email the settlement was intended to “avoid the distractions and considerable expense of protracted litigation.” Whitlock ultimately opted to end his candidacy for both his family and the college district student body.
“This decision was not an easy one, but it is the right one for my family and for me. In addition, I do not want my candidacy — or presence on the board — to be a distraction from the issues that we need to focus on to improve our colleges,” Whitlock said in an email statement.
“I am very grateful to the many people who supported my candidacy. Although we did not succeed in our ultimate goal, we did succeed in bringing attention to changes that can be made to improve access and outcomes for our students, especially those from historically marginalized backgrounds,” the statement continued.
Though Whitlock said in an email he has no intention of running for public office in the future, he noted he remains committed to his work of advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. He also expressed faith in educator and nonprofit CEO Lisa Petrides’ ability to advance these values. With Whitlock’s departure from the race, Petrides is left uncontested for the trustee seat in Area 1.
“I was just notified today that my opponent has withdrawn from his campaign. Therefore, it now appears that this trustee race is uncontested. I will be continuing to outreach and engage with our stakeholders and voters in Trustee Area 1 to share my visions and hear your ideas for our future,” Petrides said in an email statement.
As of Monday, Whitlock had not formally withdrawn his candidacy with the county Elections Office, said Jim Irizarry, assistant assessor-county clerk recorder and chief elections officer. Regardless, his name will still appear on the ballot come this election cycle, Irizarry noted.
Incumbents Dave Mandelkern and Maurice Goodman are running against each other for re-election to represent trustee Area 3 while newcomers John Pimentel, Lisa Hicks-Dumanske and Blair Whitney are racing to represent Area 5. There are three total open seats in the district that oversees Skyline College in San Bruno, the College of San Mateo and Cañada College in Redwood City.
