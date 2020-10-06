Editor,
It has been an honor to represent the entire county for 25 years on the San Mateo County Community College Board of Trustees. My past six elections were done countywide, but now the voters will vote by area. My seat is Trustee Area #5.
I am supporting Lisa Hicks-Dumanske to fill that seat.
Lisa has the qualities it takes to be an all around fair and open minded Trustee.
Lisa thinks out of the box, listens to all sides of issues, and will work positively with other board members and employees of the District. She is passionate about students first.
The qualities we share are our basic understanding to listen, and guarantee that if we disagree we will share our thought process and decision making.
Lisa is a forward looking individual who learns quickly, and is not afraid to learn from the past.
The demands on the district due to COVID-19 and all that it requires, is a huge challenge. I am confident Lisa will stay on track and implement what is safe and financially sound for the district.
We met when we were both appointed members of the Redwood City Library Board. Lisa is the current executive director of the Redwood City Library Foundation.
She is her own person and will represent all constituents well.
I will be proud to vote for Lisa Hicks-Dumanske San Mateo County Community College Trustee Area #5 Nov. 3, 2020.
Please visit her website: hicksdumanske.com.
Karen Schwarz
Redwood City
