By most accounts, Rod Hsiao has been a solid representative on the San Mateo County Board of Education for the past 14 years. He does his homework, thinks creatively and always looks for new ways to serve this county’s youth.
One of his notable achievements was to spearhead the sale of open space land to the Peninsula Open Space Trust so the office could take the proceeds to strengthen an outdoor education program and build staff housing. He also believes there should be more work to support families and members of the school community who do not speak English as a first language. And there is a renewed focus in ensuring continued support for those struggling during the pandemic.
The county’s Board of Education often works without the benefit of much public interest as it works in conjunction with the elected county superintendent and acts in a supporting role for the local school districts. However, it oversees special education programs and court schools.
Hsiao’s challenger, former San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District trustee Chelsea Bonini, also brings a wealth of experience to this race and believes there is room for fresh ideas on the board. She has a point, and her emphasis on students with special needs is worthy of attention.
However, Hsiao has built a legacy of good work on the board and is still in his prime of effectiveness. He is familiar with the role and has worked hard to be a positive member of the board. His creative thinking and ease of communication is also an asset. He deserves your vote.
