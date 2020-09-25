The timing is poor but the need is clear. The San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District is asking voters for a $409 million bond measure that will cost property owners $30 per $100,000 assessed value and garner about $27 million a year for 15 years.
The district’s last bond measure was in 2015 and aided in a number of projects, including a new school in Foster City and new gyms and classrooms in San Mateo. This time, the money is slated for a number of infrastructure improvements with the most notable project being updated ventilation and cleaning stations needed to contend with rising temperatures, smoke from wildfires and the threat of coronavirus. Additional money would go to new classrooms, multipurpose buildings and other facility improvements at the district’s schools. It would also pay for improvements at the aging Bowditch Middle School.
It is a big ask in a time of uncertainty over the lasting impact of the pandemic on enrollment, the economy and the tax base’s ability to pay for additional needs. It can also be argued that facility needs are not top priority when children aren’t even at the school sites right now.
However, they will return and the needs will be clear. The longer the district waits to make these improvements, the more expensive they will be. In addition, there is an opportunity that the district will able to begin some projects now while the school sites are not being used.
While this amount may seem large, so is the overall cost of construction these days and the need for safe and secure school sites with facilities to provide adequate learning environments will only grow greater without this bond. Vote yes.
