The track to getting Measure RR on the ballot has been long and hard. First, it took special legislation to allow it to be placed on the ballot and months of discussion over timing. Then, at the eleventh hour, the coalition of three counties fell apart as San Francisco and Santa Clara sought some governance changes in the resolution to put it on the ballot.
This process revealed some unresolved issues with Caltrain. First, there is some concern that the oversight of the rail agency is too centered in San Mateo County, though what the negative impact has been has not been revealed. Second, it shows that there is also some concern over its financial structure.
Caltrain is one of the few transit agencies that is largely funding through the fare box. It also receives contributions from its member counties, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara. Those contributions cannot necessarily be relied upon as a county in financial peril can decide it cannot afford its fair share.
Having a dedicated funding source would solve that issue, while also providing some extra money for expansion plans and fare assistance for low-income riders. The dedicated funding source would also allow Caltrain to be more competitive for grant money.
As part of the eleventh hour negotiations that got this measure on the ballot, the issue of governance was separated but promised soon. We will come to that when the time is right.
For now, the issue is largely if the rail service is worthy of having a dedicated funding source that, at an eighth of a cent, will cost each resident in these three counties a penny for every $8 purchase, groceries and medication excluded.
The answer is yes. New sales taxes are sometimes hard to swallow, particularly when this region has been hit with them left and right while also facing the new uncertain specter of COVID-19.
However, COVID-19 is also increasing the pressure for a financial balm as ridership and its revenue flatlined. There is also the very real scenario that the member agencies won’t be able to come up with their share of operational funding because their own needs will take precedence.
Ridership will return and the need for a rail service will be stronger than ever. Without a fully operational Caltrain, this region will suffer. Opponents say riders are voting with their feet by not riding, but the idea that they won’t return is not valid. Caltrain will remain a needed transportation component for this region, in fact, one could argue it is the most important transportation for this region.
Measure RR will solidify its finances, allow it to continue running during the pandemic and expand operations once it is over. Vote yes.
