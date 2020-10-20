Editor,
Vote no on Measure RR, the proposed sales tax increase to fund Caltrain. Caltrain has been mismanaged for years and we can’t keep giving them money without accountability.
Caltrain misrepresented electric train capacity and went back on promises for more bike capacity on trains, then stifled public input by blocking speakers from displaying slides at public meetings. To make matters worse, Caltrain ignored public outcry and designed new bike cars that separate bike storage from seating, an invitation to bike thieves.
Caltrain says they’ll go under if they don’t get the money, but they’ve cried wolf before. Vote down RR, then restructure Caltrain to give riders a say. If we fall for scare tactics and give Caltrain the money now, nothing will ever get fixed.
Shirley Johnson
San Francisco
