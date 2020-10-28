Editor,
How can we vote for Measure RR when the CEO is missing in action? Have we seen or heard from him? Where is he? Has he managed Caltrain to be a successful public service? Has he offered to reduce his $552,476 salary to help save his own train system? Has he shown the skill to manage a public transit system? He can afford a new tax, but can you? Something is very wrong here. Vote no on RR (AKA real ripoff)
Bob Rossi
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.