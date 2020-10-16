Editor,

Caltrain absolutely needs alternative sources of funding but Measure RR is not it.

Measure RR it is a regressive sales tax placed on the backs of those least able to absorb it. Lower-income citizens spend most of their expendable income on taxable items; the more a person earns, the smaller their portion of that income is spent on taxable items.

The biggest beneficiaries of Caltrain are employers whose workers are able to come to work in a timely and rested manner; and retailers, cultural and amusements whose customers arrive by train.

Large employers should be paying a per/head tax or other ongoing subsidy. Not everyone gets to ride a Google bus, especially those unfortunate “independent contractors” who clean the bathrooms and serve the food in the cafeterias. Match the income to the proper beneficiaries.

Claire Felong

Redwood City

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription