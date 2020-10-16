Editor,
Caltrain absolutely needs alternative sources of funding but Measure RR is not it.
Measure RR it is a regressive sales tax placed on the backs of those least able to absorb it. Lower-income citizens spend most of their expendable income on taxable items; the more a person earns, the smaller their portion of that income is spent on taxable items.
The biggest beneficiaries of Caltrain are employers whose workers are able to come to work in a timely and rested manner; and retailers, cultural and amusements whose customers arrive by train.
Large employers should be paying a per/head tax or other ongoing subsidy. Not everyone gets to ride a Google bus, especially those unfortunate “independent contractors” who clean the bathrooms and serve the food in the cafeterias. Match the income to the proper beneficiaries.
Claire Felong
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.