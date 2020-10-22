Editor,
In the Oct. 20 edition, Shirley Johnson wrote a letter against Measure RR. Essentially her argument is we must kill Caltrain to save Caltrain. I disagree. We must first save Caltrain, and then make it better.
I share Shirley’s frustration with Caltrain’s staff and board. We cyclists were at best listened to and ignored. At worst ... well, it felt a lot worse than that. At times we were barely even listened to, given only a single minute to speak.
The bike car layout simply won’t work. Not for cyclists who will have their bikes stolen, and not for Caltrain who will find it impossible to meet its schedules. A single bike car requires far too long for cyclists to get off, and then enter, to meet the six-train per hour schedule.
But, the solution is not to kill Caltrain. The solution is to save it, and make it better.
Shirley, and others with her, was instrumental in making Caltrain better once. She made Caltrain the most receptive transit authority to cyclists in the country. We can do it again. We must do it again. Cycling is simply the best first/last mile option for Caltrain’s riders.
So, vote yes on RR. Caltrain, after that, please reach out to cyclists. Stop pushing us away. You need us as much we need you. Let’s work together.
Giuliano Carlini
Belmont
