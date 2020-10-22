Editor,

In the Oct. 20 edition, Shirley Johnson wrote a letter against Measure RR. Essentially her argument is we must kill Caltrain to save Caltrain. I disagree. We must first save Caltrain, and then make it better.

I share Shirley’s frustration with Caltrain’s staff and board. We cyclists were at best listened to and ignored. At worst ... well, it felt a lot worse than that. At times we were barely even listened to, given only a single minute to speak.

The bike car layout simply won’t work. Not for cyclists who will have their bikes stolen, and not for Caltrain who will find it impossible to meet its schedules. A single bike car requires far too long for cyclists to get off, and then enter, to meet the six-train per hour schedule.

But, the solution is not to kill Caltrain. The solution is to save it, and make it better.

Shirley, and others with her, was instrumental in making Caltrain better once. She made Caltrain the most receptive transit authority to cyclists in the country. We can do it again. We must do it again. Cycling is simply the best first/last mile option for Caltrain’s riders.

So, vote yes on RR. Caltrain, after that, please reach out to cyclists. Stop pushing us away. You need us as much we need you. Let’s work together.

Giuliano Carlini

Belmont

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription