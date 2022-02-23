The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution calling on Sutter Health to reopen the beloved Mickelson Therapeutic Pool in San Mateo, joining other institutions fighting to save the water wellness facility for seniors and people with disabilities.
“This is a company sitting on $7.8 billion in profits during the pandemic. It can surely afford to reopen the pool,” Supervisor David Canepa said in a statement Tuesday. “I urge Mills-Peninsula CEO Janet Wagner to sit down with us and find a solution to keep the facility open. Sutter should not use COVID as an excuse to permanently close the pool as it has stated it will do.”
The Mack Mickelson Pool serves as an accessible, warm water therapy pool in downtown San Mateo at the Mills Health Center at 75 S. El Camino Real. The pool was used for more than 25 years by people from all over the Bay Area, including those with disabilities, health issues, seniors and physical therapy users. The unique pool has a ramp that descends into it, a hoist and wall space at various depths not available elsewhere in the county. The public also played a significant role in its initial opening through donations, including a $1.5 million contribution from the late philanthropist Mack E. Mickelson, after whom the pool is named.
Sutter Health operated the center and announced the permanent closure of the Mickelson Arthritis and Rehabilitation Center in June 2021 after its original closure in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Mills-Peninsula Medical Center CEO Janet Wagner said in an October letter to the Peninsula Health Care District that it considers the pool permanently closed. Wagner cited the pandemic, COVID-19 exposure and the indoor facility’s lack of ventilation and dehumidifiers that would cost money to renovate.
Canepa and Supervisor Carole Groom sponsored the resolution following advocacy from residents and those who use the pool. Groom noted the Mickelson Center was a rehab facility that helped with wellness toward recovery goals.
“When you think of health care, you don’t just think of being hospitalized. You think of other aspects of it, and the Mickelson pool to me is a big part of that. So, I go along with Supervisor Canepa and really encourage Sutter Health to rethink their decision and keep Mickelson pool open,” Groom said.
The Peninsula Health Care District provides services and programs for residents on the Peninsula through county taxes, has been unsuccessful in talks with Sutter Health. Cheryl Fama, president of the Peninsula Health Care District, said it has tried to find a solution between Sutter Health and those who want the pool to remain open. The Peninsula Health Care District researched the cost of repairs to the pool and support facilities, including costs to bring the air exchange system up to current infection control requirements. It also looked at subleasing the pool area for another operator to take it over permanently or short term until another location and operator could be identified. Fama said Sutter Health’s response was the decision was final, and it was not interested in subleasing. Fama noted the lease agreement between Sutter Health and Peninsula Health Care District does not give it the authority over Sutter Health’s business and operations.
“Consequently, PHCD has no legal authority to force Sutter to reopen the pool,” Fama said.
According to a Sutter Health spokesperson, the aquatic program is permanently closed, with other community program options provided to past program participants.
“We have been proud to offer this program to the community for many years. However, the continued uncertainty presented by COVID-19, our focus on providing quality acute care services, and our ongoing efforts to be good stewards of our resources has led us to close the program.”
Lindsay Raike, president of Warm Water Wellness, a group dedicated to saving the pool, said closing the facility was an egregious decision. She said Sutter Health is no longer communicating with those trying to keep the pool open.
“Former Mickelson therapy pool users — who have been suffering for nearly two years without access to a medically necessary resource — are thrilled that the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved this resolution,” Raike said. “We appreciate the efforts made by supervisors Canepa and Groom to raise awareness for our cause and add public pressure encouraging Sutter Health to reverse its decision to permanently close this unique community asset — the only remaining warm water therapy pool on the Peninsula.”
Raike’s and other people’s work has led to increased political engagement and calls to save the pool. Politicians like Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, have called for meetings with Wagner to resolve the issue. Bay Area trial lawyer Joseph Cotchett has also gotten involved and has suggested possible legal action if it is not reopened.
The county resolution calls on Sutter Health to reopen the pool and maintain the same open access hours in place before January 2020. The motion passed 4-0, with Supervisor Warren Slocum absent.
Sierra Lopez contributed to this report.
