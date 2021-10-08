Editor,
It brought me tremendous sadness and disbelief when I found out that Sutter Health was permanently closing the Mickelson therapy pool at Mills Hospital. I am an eight-year cancer survivor, and I started going to this healing pool after chemo treatments and a couple of surgeries. Stepping into that warm therapeutic water lets you escape from all your pain and worries. It’s an unbelievable comforting feeling. Anyone going through the healing process after dealing with a cancer diagnosis knows that it’s not easy. I never would have imagined how much of a positive impact the use of the Mickelson therapy pool was going to have on me, both physically and mentally. It made me feel like my scars had disappeared, and I felt like myself again. I made sure to share with both my oncologist and surgeon how extremely beneficial it would be to their other patients in getting them through the recovery process.
If Sutter Health permanently closes down this rehabilitation pool, they will be closing the doors to a large community of seniors, disabled individuals, and those moving on after cancer. It would be a complete shame on their part to not allow Bay Area residents to heal and live their lives pain-free, and that is exactly what the Mickelson therapy pool does for so many. This unique facility is a gold mine. It’s a therapy pool worth saving and fighting for.
Please go to change.org/save-the-Mickelson-pool to sign our petition.
Lynn Marie
Burlingame
