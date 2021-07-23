Editor,
I have severe arthritis and have two knee replacements. The Mickelson Pool at Mills Peninsula was my physical therapy. On May 20, I wrote letters to both Janet Wagner, CEO, and Manjula Amarnath, director of Rehabilitative Services.
I did not have the courtesy of a reply from either one.
Having shared the pool with so many brave souls from horrible accidents and physical maladies, I wonder how the bean counters at M-P but a price tag on alleviating human suffering. I think the family and community donors have a different bottom line.
I do not think it is too late for M-P to do what is right by restoring access to what is more of a lifeline than a pool. I would also think it behooves a medical facility of all things, to honor the intention of so many people who have joined the medical community for the purpose of reducing human suffering.
Go to change.org/save-the-Mickelson-pool to sign a petition to help save this necessary facility.
Nancy Phelps
San Carlos
