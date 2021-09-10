Editor,
I am deeply disappointed in Sutter Health’s heartless decision to permanently close the Mickelson therapy pool at Mills Health Center. I need the warm pool because of my arthritis. The warm water helps me make it through the day without drugs and my son-in-law needs it more than me. He is bedridden and the therapy pool is the only way he can use all of his muscles. He had a stroke at the age of 28. He cried when they closed the pool.
The healing water helped me smile because it relieved my arthritis pain all over my body. Now when I go to Sutter Health, they want to give me drugs. I didn’t need drugs when I was going to Mickelson. I am so upset about the closure. I love walking my dogs, but now I can’t do that because I’m miserable.
This facility is healing and therapeutic for so many people in the disabled community who need it daily to rehabilitate and ease their pain. There is no other place like it on the Peninsula. The ramp makes it easy to put a paralyzed person in a wheelchair into the warm water. This therapy pool was donated to the community.
Sutter Health, please reconsider your decision for the sake of the many people in the Bay Area who are suffering without this unique resource.
Readers, please support our community by signing our petition at change.org/save-the-Mickelson-pool.
Judy Lynn
San Mateo
