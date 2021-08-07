Editor,
Sutter’s decision to permanently close the Mickelson therapy pool hit me like a sucker punch to the gut. My first thought, “Will I ever walk again?” was so overwhelming it brought me to tears. My second thought was, “What will all of my fellow pool members do now?” Many will be left bereft and in constant pain. Who at Sutter Health could make such a cruel decision?
My condition CRPS is considered one of the most painful conditions known to science, even more painful than childbirth, and I can confirm that. Many sufferers eventually commit suicide; it’s that bad. CRPS requires warm water therapy to lower pain levels and regain bodily function from frequent pain flares. In addition to the 90 degree water provided by this facility, there is one truly unique feature: a wheelchair ramp leading down into the pool.
I have been wheelchair-bound on and off for many years. When a flare hits, the only way I can regain the ability to walk is through warm water walking in a rehab pool. And, the only way for me to walk on land again is to, slowly over time, inch my way up the ramp, increasingly adding more weight on my feet, in micro-increments at a time. If a pool doesn’t have a wheelchair ramp, I won’t walk again. Period.
So many need this therapy pool to avoid becoming dependent, pain-riddled invalids. Sutter has the opportunity to be the hero in this story instead of the villain.
Go to change.org/save-the-Mickelson-pool to see and sign the petition.
Angela “Gigi” Steyer
Redwood City
