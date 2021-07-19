Editor,
I am writing to encourage Sutter Health to reconsider the decision to close the Mack E. Mickelson Arthritis and Rehabilitation Center Therapeutic Pool at the Mills Health Center.
Medical professionals often tell us that regular exercise is essential for maintaining our health. Good advice, but, unfortunately for many of us, various body movements are difficult and extremely painful. That is why the pool is so important.
The buoyancy of the water takes the weight off our bodies and the warmth of heated water relieves our pain and makes it possible for us to do water exercises. The rehabilitation pool was originally built and financed entirely by community donations.
Since its opening, thousands of people have had hours of pain relieved, years of life extended and mobility restored. Please don’t destroy this immensely valuable community resource.
Glenn Barnhill
San Mateo
