To all those at Sutter who decided to close the pool, please open it again.Those of us who use it are in pain.
We need our pool back because we are all falling apart and in constant pain. Without our pool and the healing water, we have no chance of relieving our pain except to take more pain medication and that’s not good.
Cathleen Sandberg
San Mateo
