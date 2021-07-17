Editor,
Adjacent to Mikelson Pool are two as important facilities up for closing, the Cardio Rehab and Physical Therapy Centers. These facilities are even more important for seniors and those that have heart or vascular problems.
Not only are they important for our health care but are fully equipped for this purpose. All that is needed is utilities and the wages for the fine nurses that have served us in the past.
If cost savings is the reason for closing, perhaps there are ways to negotiate this issue with current patrons and health care providers. As for me and others, the options are limited for this important care. I urge Sutter to reinstate this service. After all, isn’t this what hospitals are for?
Tom Gillett
San Mateo
