I have always been in awe of the Mickelson therapy pool patrons. They are such brave people who are doing the most they can to alleviate their pain. Seniors, stroke victims, amputees, children with special needs, pregnant women — all find joy in the one place that helps them heal. So many of them can barely maneuver as they make their way down the special ramp to the pool. Others who are more mobility challenged are put into adaptive chairs that are lowered into the water. Once they get into the warm healing water and begin their therapeutic exercises, it is as if they transform into different beings. Smiles appear on their faces as they talk to others in the pool. There is mental healing going on as well as physical healing as they exercise together.
I am especially struck by the pleasure that children with special needs experience in the therapy pool. Little ones who are so limited on land move freely in the ninety degree water. They look like they are having fun while their muscles are being exercised.
Sutter Health will be doing such a disservice to so many in our community by permanently closing this therapy pool for public use. It is the only one of its kind in the area. It is not a swimming pool; it is a healing pool!
Go to change.org/save-the-Mickelson-pool and please sign this petition to protest the permanent closure of this resource that has served our community for decades.
Susan Ina
Burlingame
