Editor,
It is almost heartless for anyone to take away the Mack E. Mickelson Arthritis and Rehabilitation Center therapeutic pool at Mills Hospital in San Mateo. To close this pool, which heals the sick, the disabled (temporary or permanent), the seniors, the children and the babies, is to take away the one hope that the bigger San Mateo population and beyond has for a chance of recovery from their broken bodies. I have personally seen a patient who started off having to be lowered into the pool from a hanging chair regain his walking ability. I have seen numerous patients who got into the pool via wheel chairs recover after 6 months, a year or two. For years I have been able to fight off my chronic knee pain by doing exercises in this pool and thus avoid any knee surgery. Donations from community members throughout the years in support of the pool indicates its irreplaceable importance. It cannot and should not be taken away just because a company (Sutter) may find it not profitable. Where is the community responsibility of doing business here? How can a company which is supposed to care about the health of its community take away the very tool that so effectively helps people recover from their illness?
Jenny Lau
Burlingame
