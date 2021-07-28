Editor,
I took my husband to the Mickelson therapy pool at Mills Hospital five days a week. He went for many years, and later it became the only exercise he could do. Unfortunately, he passed away in August of 2020. The pool definitely kept him going physically and mentally, and I believe he would still be with us today if he had been able to continue his water therapy.
I witnessed firsthand how so many people benefited from aquatic therapy. I started going myself and can’t tell you how wonderful it made me feel. I loved watching this little disabled girl splashing and laughing in the water. As soon as they took her out of the therapy pool, she would start crying. I remember also seeing a young man who had suffered from a stroke and was unable to stand in the pool. Months later, I saw him walking down Burlingame Avenue. I was amazed to see the great results from his dedication. These are only a few examples of why it is so extremely important that we reopen this therapy pool.
My friends call me and tell me how desperately they need to go back to the pool for their mental and physical well-being. Not only did we develop many great friendships, but the lifeguards were family to us all. They were so caring and attentive to all the seniors and everyone who walked in the door. You can’t put a price on that!
Go to change.org/save-the-Mickelson-pool to sign our petition.
Barbara Varesco
Burlingame
