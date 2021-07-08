Editor,
The Mack E. Mickelson Arthritis and Rehabilitation Center therapeutic pool at Mills Hospital in San Mateo closed when the pandemic began and remains closed as of this writing. This closure has been devastating for many people who rely on its healing warm water for chronic pain management and rehabilitation. A large mid-Peninsula population that needs to get good muscular and joint exercise while supported by the water have been the beneficiaries. Young children with special needs, pregnant women, patients recovering from surgeries, and adults of every age, some even in their 90s, have no better way to keep active and healthy.
The Mickelson Center pool was donated by a community member and has been sustained over the years by millions of dollars of community donations. This letter is an appeal to decision-makers, donors and pool-users to make known the importance of this facility and to support its continued operation.
I benefited from the use of this well-managed therapy pool for about a decade. Aquatic exercise has significantly helped me stabilize and improve the medical issues I deal with, especially scoliosis and stenosis. Before its closing in March, 2020, I had used the pool facilities two or three days each week, under the direction of a skilled physical therapist.
Pool-users have been asked to sign a petition in support of our community and to ask the decision-makers to avoid the permanent closure of this significant community resource. I have signed using this link: https://www.change.org/save-the-Mickelson-pool.
David Folkman
San Mateo
