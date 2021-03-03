Editor,
The closure of the Senior Focus program by Sutter Health is a blow to caregivers and seniors (“Senior care program’s closure vexes community” in the March 1 edition of the Daily Journal). This successful program had been in effect for 35 years with a committed and caring staff. The only other similar program in the county is in Half Moon Bay so many participants will not have a viable alternative.
This is now the third closure by Sutter of a program benefitting seniors and those with disabilities. In 2019, the Fitness Center on Trousdale that served those recovering from surgery, etc., suddenly closed (it was saved by the Peninsula Health Care District and Eskalan). In January, 2020, the already short hours for monthly members at the Mickelson Arthritis and Rehabilitation Pool (the only therapy pool in the county) were reduced and reallocated to allow for more money making physical therapy sessions. The pool was a gift from a local family for the benefit of the community not just the pockets of Sutter Health.
More disturbingly, these decisions were made without any outreach to the participants and their families, who were left with few if any options. Janet Wager, CEO, and the Sutter Health Board would do well to read their own mission statement: “We enhance the well-being of people in the communities we serve through a not-for-profit commitment to compassion and excellence in healthcare services.” Whether we’re aging, have parents to care for, or need rehabilitation services, Sutter’s decisions have a deleterious effect on everyone’s ability to recover, thrive, and our overall quality of life.
Jane and Steve Stahl
Millbrae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.