The decision to shutter a health and care center for seniors and those with memory loss roiled locals who fear the facility’s loss will hurt the quality of life for many members of the aging community in San Mateo County.
Senior Focus, at 1720 El Camino Real in Burlingame, was permanently closed by Sutter Health due to operational complications posed by the pandemic, said a representative for the health care company.
The decision comes to the dismay of those who depended on the senior care and recreation program, as well as those who appreciated it as an amenity accommodating the growing senior population throughout the county.
The program offered a safe place for seniors with memory loss or other afflictions brought by advanced age to spend the day while receiving some medical care and socializing or recreating with others.
San Bruno resident Federico Domenico brought his 95-year-old mother to Senior Focus three times per week for five hours a day over the past three years. There he said nurses offered a variety of programs such as memory classes, occupational and voice therapy plus exercises as well as other opportunities designed to stimulate the body and mind.
“It’s great. Everything they do — it’s the best program there is,” he said.
Domenico said his mother has not been diagnosed with dementia, but the programming and care offered at Senior Focus helped keep her mentally sharp and physically fit in her old age. Additionally, dropping her at the center granted him flexibility to go run errands with some peace of mind she was safe with skilled professional oversight.
But since the pandemic hit last year and the program stalled, Domenico said his mother’s condition has declined precipitously. She has fallen three times over the past year, and he fears her health will continue deteriorating without an opportunity to visit the center.
What’s worse, Domenico is concerned that the program’s closure will take an especially brutal toll on isolated seniors who, unlike his mother, do not have a loved one or relative to look after them during the pandemic.
“If this program isn’t here, there will be a lot of people dying and getting dementia,” said Domenico, who hoped Senior Focus would be preserved by either Sutter Health, or some other provider.
A Sutter Health representative suggested the decision on the fate of the program is final though.
“The pandemic dramatically altered our ability to deliver programs in our Senior Focus Center, though we were able to transition some activities to virtual formats,” said a statement. “Given the challenge with providing this program during COVID, and the uncertainty associated with the pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to close this program.”
The decision comes to the dismay of Mary Schembri, a retired gerontologist who continues caring for senior clients in a part-time capacity. She claimed the decision is indicative of Sutter Health’s misguided interest in prioritizing profits over community health.
“If they are losing money on a program that is essential, they will take it out,” she said.
Genel Morgan, a retired nurse, shared a similar perspective.
“I feel it is very short-sighted by Sutter. I always believe it has to do with money. And it’s not that they don’t have the money, it’s just where they choose to spend it,” she said.
Sutter Health declined an opportunity to address the concerns raised, offering only a statement claiming the company is focused on easing the transition for those who had been enrolled in the program.
“Our team has begun working with all remaining Senior Focus participants and their caregivers to find alternatives to meet their individual needs. We are grateful to our staff for their continued care for participants and providing respite for their caregivers, and are working to support those impacted by this situation,” said the statement.
Advocates remain committed to preserving the program though, holding out hope that a benefactor will intervene at the eleventh hour and take control of the center’s operational permit.
But more generally, critics of the decision to shutter the facility feel the health care provider is doing a disservice to its community.
“Sutter Health has a responsibility to do this right way and they have not,” said Schembri.
Additionally, Morgan said she is dismayed because programs like Senior Focus are essential in allowing the Peninsula’s senior population to age gracefully and with dignity.
“As people get older, we can make their quality of life as good as possible by providing these types of services,” she said.
