Editor,
Regarding the story, “Senior care program’s closure vexes community” in the March 1 edition of the Daily Journal, this is the second “senior” program that Sutter has closed down in the last few years.
Remember the gym facility at the corner of Trousdale Drive and Marco Polo Way? They abruptly announced its closing for the same reasons as Senior Focus. Only it backfired. Ultimately the Peninsula Health Care District’s Executive Director Cheryl Fama worked with the seniors to rescue the program. Is it time again? The district receives funding from local property taxes so it should step in.
At the same time, the district board (elected by district registered voters) should scrutinize Sutter Health. Sutter Health is not a good neighbor because when it comes to eliminating pro bono type programs it does its best to do it quickly and without public input. The hospital is owned by Sutter but sits on public land owned by the Peninsula Health Care District.
Bruce Thompson
Burlingame
