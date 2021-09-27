Editor,
I am writing to you because of my concern over the permanent closing of the Mickelson therapy pool at Mills Health Center. I am a 75-year-old reverend and have been going to this facility several times a week for many years. It has been extremely helpful, providing me pain relief and increased mobility which has given me more time to devote to the service concerns in the community.
But I think even more valuable than the medical benefits have been the many friends I have met and the social interaction we all enjoyed. Many patrons suffered from some very serious debilitating conditions. They not only gained relief from their physical discomfort, but perhaps more importantly, they found solace in the friendships they experienced. It always gave me joy to see a smile or hear laughter from people who I knew were enduring significant hardships.
I also think the Mickelson therapy pool brought together a diverse group of people from the community who might never have had the opportunity to get to know each other and share their life stories.
Closing this essential and unique resource would be tragic for so many reasons. It would be a heartless, cruel thing for Sutter Health to do.
I urge the community to sign our petition at change.org/save-the-Mickelson-pool.
The Rev. Edward Dumke
San Mateo
