Editor,
When I first started going to the Mickelson therapeutic pool at Mills Hospital more than 10 years ago, I was struck by the beautiful words painted in large letters on the wall: “Gentle sweet water, quieting pain today, wakening courage for tomorrow.” They get it, I thought. They truly understand how it feels to be struggling with a disability.
So, how is it that we now find ourselves with the devastating news that Sutter Health has permanently closed this gem of a pool?
I have muscular dystrophy, a degenerative muscle disease with no cure or treatment. The most beneficial practice I have found is warm-water therapy, where I can exercise and walk without the burden of gravity.
Mickelson has been a lifeline and slowed the progression of my disease. It is such a unique and special place that I drive from San Francisco. There is nothing comparable in the entire Bay Area.
I understand there are financial realities in running this pool, but there must be a path that can meet the needs of both Sutter Health and those of us who rely on this warm-water haven.
Sutter Health, it’s time you participate in a dialogue with those of us offering ideas and solutions to save the therapy pool. While this healing pool sits empty, pool members literally cry in pain, lose strength and lose hope. Go read the words written on your pool wall, and let’s work together to find a solution.
Readers, please sign our petition: change.org/save-the-Mickelson-pool.
Karen Myers
San Francisco
