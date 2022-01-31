Editor,
I was very happy to read Xenia Sicat’s recent letter to the editor “Pediatric aquatic therapy is critical.” I have been following the Mickelson story in the Daily Journal and wondering why there haven’t been more pieces about how children with special needs have been negatively impacted by this therapy pool closure. I am a registered nurse who has a deep appreciation for the healing power of warm water rehabilitation.
Aquatic therapy benefits children with a variety of disorders including: limb lengthening, spinal cord injuries, brachial plexus nerve damage, cerebral palsy, juvenile rheumatoid and idiopathic arthritis, autism, etc.
Medical professionals frequently find it difficult to work with younger patients who require therapy. Youths are less likely to respond to activities and exercises that are uncomfortable or harder for them to do. Children also have shorter attention spans than adults which can make them more resistant to the treatments being offered.
The aquatic therapy at Mickelson offered a great alternative to land physical therapy for disabled children while reducing any pain or pressure they may have felt during their therapy sessions. The 90+ degree warm water helped calm their nerves and anxiety and made it easier for professionals to work with them.
Apparently, Sutter doesn’t care about the quality of life for disabled children. I lose sleep at night when I think about how Sutter is denying these poor little ones a necessary medical resource. This greedy nonprofit is more interested in their bottom line than our community’s well-being.
Cleo Cruz
South San Francisco
