Editor,
I am so grateful for the assistance of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy in the fight to reopen the Mickelson therapy pool at Mills Health Center in San Mateo. However, the situation should not have come to a legal battle.
Shame, shame on Sutter Health — a corporation that has received $850 million in taxpayer dollars from the federal CARES Act funds — for closing such a necessary medical facility, citing CDC COVID-19 protocols when other therapy pools (Pomeroy Center in San Francisco and the Timpany Center in San Jose) are successfully operating.
Shame on Sutter for not meeting with former Mickelson therapy pool users — a group that has even offered to raise funds — to discuss ideas on how to repair and reopen this healing pool.
And shame on Sutter for closing this essential resource that is so important to our county’s residents — a facility that offers pain relief for many seniors, pregnant women, adults and children with disabilities, and anyone recovering from surgeries. San Mateo County has lost a valuable asset that was actually financed entirely by $4 million of community donations 25 years ago — not a dime came from Sutter Health.
I’m excited to see the community coming together to fight Sutter and reopen the pool. Please help by signing the petition at change.org/save-the-Mickelson-pool.
Jane Stahl
Millbrae
