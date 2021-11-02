Editor,
April 11, 2021, was a victory date for me as I had received my second shot of vaccine. I thought, “I am free again.” It had been almost one year and one month since I was able to think about resuming life in society again. My first thoughts were visiting family in the Midwest and Florida, resuming trying to date a woman who I really had gotten to know and liked very much, and going back to the therapy pool as my back was stiff as a board from my Parkinson’s.
I looked at the Sutter Health website and saw that it was closed. I was so disappointed. I anticipated the opening would be soon so I could be back to seeing all the people who I could relate to who suffer from chronic pain and so that I could have pain relief from the warm water. Then the bad news came that the pool was empty and was permanently closed. Now this was really bad news as I suffer from an upper back injury.
Sutter offered a list of “comparable” therapy pools. I do not drive and used to take the bus, which dropped me off at Mills Hospital. These alternative recreational pools are more expensive, colder and harder to get to on a limited income. I ask that Sutter reconsider for the many people like me who really need the Mickelson therapy pool to help reduce pain and suffering.
Please sign our petition to protest the closure: change.org/save-the-Mickelson-pool.
Gary Loeffler
San Mateo
