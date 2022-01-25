Editor,
We are members of the Peninsula Special Interest Lions Club, promoting health, wellness and education within our community daily. It is our primary mission to support the elderly, the handicapped and veterans in San Mateo County with clinical medical services.
We’ve learned that Sutter Health will permanently close the Mickelson pool at Mills Hospital. Michelson has been a vital part of the Physical Therapy Department for years. For the community, it has been available with doctor’s recommendation and a small fee. The pool offered exercise classes and physical education for all types of injuries. This is a needed health care option for the entire community. There is no other place like it in our area.
There’s a mental health component for members of the pool, many of whom have been going there for years. My wife and I have attended for eight years through the physical therapy program. As members, we made countless friends both staff and attendees.
We implore Sutter Health to reconsider this decision. We are in full support of the petition to “Save Mickelson pool” from being eliminated from the hospital. We find this a blow to the community and, thus to destroy the mission statement, that Sutter brazenly declares, which is to serve. Sutter’s website statements include: “Proudly Non-Profit, and “Investing in Community Health.” Show us you mean it!
Stanford R. Martin
Judy Martin
San Mateo
Stanford is the second vice president of the Peninsula Special Interest Lions Charities and a World War II and Korean veteran. Judy is the club’s secretary.
