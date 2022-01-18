Editor,
Bedridden and on medical oxygen, I am one of hundreds of formerly active patrons of Sutter Health’s San Mateo Mickelson Therapy Pool who have been suffering physically and emotionally since its closure in March of 2020.
I maintain hope that the facility may reopen and I may reverse the many declines in my health due to loss of access to the therapeutic pool.
I write to publicly thank the Daily Journal for their continued focus on the Mickelson pool closure.
I’m happy to see the overwhelming support from the community including the 4,300+ citizens who signed the petition at: change.org/save-the-Mickelson-pool.
I appreciate the leadership of local officeholders including State Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, county supervisors David Canepa and Carole Groom, the mayors of the cities of Half Moon Bay, Burlingame, Millbrae, San Mateo Senior Citizens Commission Chair Ellen R. Wang, and the Board of Directors and CEOs of the Peninsula and Sequoia health care Districts.
I wish more local office holders would publicly add their voices to this cause so that Sutter may see the growing support among public officials to reopen the Mickelson therapy pool as a problem that is not going to go away — a problem which will threaten their status and goodwill in the community.
Finally, I must give thanks to Joseph Cotchett and his law firm for all that they are doing to champion our cause. His advocacy has played a vital part in getting this issue noticed by public and elected officials.
Michael Schrader
San Mateo
