Editor,
Thank you to the San Mateo Daily Journal for the continued coverage of the Mickelson therapy pool issue. I am thrilled to see that Kevin Mullin and David Canepa have joined the fight to save this essential medical resource. Thank you to Mr. Cotchett and his firm for all that they are doing to raise awareness and garner support for this important cause.
This issue is about more than just a rehabilitation pool; it is about a health care system that is broken. Sutter Health — a so-called “nonprofit” enjoys millions of dollars from its tax-exempt status while casting aside the disabled and the elderly. Sutter can afford multimillion dollar compensation packages for their CEOs but can’t afford a few hundred thousand dollars to repair the Mickelson therapy pool?
As a certified massage therapist, I have seen firsthand how magical this facility is for my mobility-impaired clients.
Particularly heartbreaking is the impact this closure has had on children with special needs. One of my clients used to take her son who has cerebral palsy for warm water therapy rehab. Prior to the closure, he enjoyed feeling free and joyful in the water. Without local access to an ADA compliant pool for wheelchair-bound children, his health has precipitously declined. The warm water benefited his heart health, physical strength, mobility, joint pain, sensory integration, and overall sense of independence. His poor mother is devastated about how his quality of life has diminished without the therapy pool.
Shame on greedy Sutter Health!
Please sign this petition: change.org/save-the-Mickelson-pool.
Alanna Foster
Burlingame
