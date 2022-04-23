Editor,
Has anyone else noted a similar pattern in how Sutter Health is handling the issues reported by their nursing staff, and the way they are closing community programs such as the Senior Focus Adult Day Program and the aquatics programs at the Mickelson therapy pool?
In both instances, Sutter is refusing to negotiate, listen to the suggestions of others or find a solution that could be a win-win. Their attitude of “it’s ours therefore we can do as we want” hurts us all but particularly the elderly, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable populations.
Why do nurses have to go on strike to reach an agreement? Why has Sutter peremptorily closed more than 20 programs in the last 15 years without working with users or program coordinators to find alternatives to closure? No surprise that these services were not covered by insurance providers. Unfortunately, those who need these programs to have a decent quality of life do not have the option of striking.
According to James Conforti, interim president and CEO of Sutter Health, “Sutter Health’s nonprofit mission, [is] to enhance the health and well-being of the communities we serve.” Really?
Sutter received $850 million in taxpayer dollars from the federal CARES Act fund for the purpose of NOT reducing medical services during the pandemic and currently sits on a $7.8 billion in reserves. Come on Sutter. Fulfill your mission rather than always be servient to your bloated bottom line.
Jane Stahl
Millbrae
