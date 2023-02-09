As residents of San Mateo, we are motivated by our shared love for this city. Leadership that brings our community together is needed more than ever with the many changes and challenges on the horizon for San Mateo. As former mayors of this city, we yearn for a return to positive, healthy governance. City leaders are elected to do the people’s work and should create a welcoming, collaborative atmosphere for all residents. It is for these reasons we support the recall of Councilmember Amourence Lee.
We do not take a recall lightly, but the status quo cannot stand. We want to get back to tackling the important issues and working cohesively as a community. The current environment does not support this. We are also in an unprecedented time: Actions by both Lee and a planning commissioner have been forwarded to the district attorney for investigation. In the midst of something as intense and passion-provoking as a recall, we see a future path to a more functional and productive council/citizen relationship.
We stand with other residents to take stock of where we are, where we’ve been, and where we strive to be. We are united in our resolve to galvanize, not polarize, and steer San Mateo toward a more accountable, civil and transparent way of governance. We believe that with the recall of Councilmember Amourence Lee, we will have taken a huge step toward becoming all we hope for as a community and city.
Jerry Hill, former mayor and state senator
Carole Groom, former mayor and county supervisor
Eric Rodriguez, former mayor
Maureen Freschet, former mayor
Claire Mack, former mayor
