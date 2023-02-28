Editor,
Editor,
Fasten your seat belts, it may be a bumpy ride. If Mayor Amourence Lee is recalled in 2023, who are the alternative candidates to represent San Mateo District Two? (“Five former mayors support Lee recall”, Daily Journal, Feb. 9, 2023).
A District 2 councilmember will be formally elected in November 2024. It is assumed that Councilmember Lee will seek reelection then, to formally represent District 2. That election is less than two years from now.
Instead of focusing on recalling Mayor Lee in 2023, shouldn’t San Mateo residents who prefer that another person represent District 2 be actively working now in support of that candidate’s election in 2024?
Who is that person and what would they do if elected? Could it be the planning commissioner who also lives in District 2?
I have much respect for the former mayors who care about the future direction of our city. However, I hope that they are not being shortsighted when they seek to eject Amourence Lee from the pilot’s seat.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
