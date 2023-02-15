A group of San Mateo residents are pushing for a special recall election in November of current Mayor Amourence Lee over their concerns about her leadership and tactics on the council.
The residents are calling for a change for what they say are civic failures and bad behavior by Lee, and are working to gather 9,000 signatures to trigger a recall election. Though the city now has district elections, Lee was elected citywide in 2020 and the recall would entail a citywide vote.
Lee said on her website that the efforts were against the real issues facing San Mateo, like community safety, lack of child care options, high housing costs and hateful attacks on the Asian American and Jewish communities. She also decried the costs of holding such an election. According to the San Mateo County Elections Office, the price of a special election recall in November for a standalone race would range from $609,000 to $730,800. However, it can’t determine the exact figure given the scarcity of standalone recall elections.
“This divisive and wasteful recall is based on falsehoods that will cost our city $1 million,” Lee said in an email statement. “Tax dollars should go towards city services. I’m focused on the real work of helping our community access opportunities for affordable housing, getting emergency relief to flood victims, and post-pandemic economic recovery.”
Michael Weinhauer, a San Mateo resident and president of the Central Neighborhood Association, is an organizer of the recall efforts. Weinhauer said one of the most significant issues occurred at a Dec. 12 meeting when Lee alleged individuals attempted to convince her to support Cliff Robbins, a member of the San Mateo Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission, to be the fifth member of the council to replace Diane Papan, who left the council after winning a seat in the state Assembly. Lee said she was approached on Dec. 7 and Dec. 11 by individuals claiming she could be voted mayor if she agreed to vote for a particular candidate to fill the vacant council seat. The situation occurred over an impasse in appointing Lee as mayor by a four-person council. Two councilmembers wanted to fill the council seat first so five could appoint the mayor instead of four, while two others wanted to vote for the mayor first. If the vote was locked 2-2, the city charter allows for the mayor to pick the person for the open seat. The deadlock left the city without a mayor for a week. At the Dec. 12 meeting, Lee announced Robbins as the person the individuals proposed by pulling out a manila envelope and opening it to reveal a piece of paper with his name. Weinhauer said the decision defamed Robbins.
“I get it, politics can be a little dirty, a little shady, but that was just the last straw for me,” Weinhauer said. “We deserve better than that.”
The city asked the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the allegations individuals tried to convince Lee to trade her vote after Lee informed the city. Lee has publicly declined to say who approached her. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said there is an ongoing investigation into the allegations of vote trading, with the hope to have more updates in a few weeks. Wagstaffe said the DA’s Office is not investigating Lee and is instead investigating an allegation she brought forth at a City Council meeting about vote trading. Wagstaffe said that Lee has talked with the DA’s Office and has cooperated. He declined to say if Lee had given the identity of the people who allegedly approached her about vote trading.
Weinhauer also cited allegations a San Mateo planning commissioner moved a campaign sign during the November elections, with the DA’s Office investigating the issue but deciding against further action. He also questioned her remarks and statements in the recent District 5 election between Adam Loraine and Rod Linhares, with Loraine winning the seat.
Five former San Mateo mayors support a recall of Lee, with former state Sen. Jerry Hill, former San Mateo County Supervisor Carole Groom, and former mayors Eric Rodriguez, Maureen Freschet and Claire Mack all calling for a change. Mack spoke Thursday at a press conference in support of the recall because she felt it was best for the city.
“I would rather be 1,000 miles away from here, and I do not appreciate having to do this,” Mack said Friday.
Lee did not make herself available for an interview this week, but said on her website that, since her time on the council, she helped establish a $5.5 million child care fund for San Mateo County, raised money for those affected by recent floods, approved affordable housing and climate policy, repaired streets and supported ballot initiatives to increase city revenue. According to her website, U.S. Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco; California Treasurer Fiona Ma; San Mateo County Supervisor Noelia Corzo; and former San Mateo Mayor Rick Bonilla supported her and were against the recall, with other elected officials also on the list.
“I hate to see divisiveness in Washington, D.C., politics, and it’s even more troubling to see it back at home in the district,” Mullin said in a statement. “The attempted recall of Mayor Lee lacks merit. We have regularly scheduled elections to decide the tenure of our local elected officials, and the City of San Mateo would be unwise to lose the service of its most experienced policymaker. I stand with Mayor Lee, and let’s stop this unproductive effort. I call on all interested parties to work in concert and comity for a stronger San Mateo.”
Bonilla did not see any legitimate reasons for a recall and said it was because people were upset about the outcome of the November elections when Loraine won the election over Linhares in District 5. He believes the issue is because people don’t want housing or strong climate action and are worried about the future. He decried the cost of the special recall election, noting the city had already lost enough money when it lost a lawsuit that found the city violated the Housing Accountability Act in denying a condominium development on West Santa Inez Avenue and El Camino Real in 2018.
“They don’t like the fact she is a progressive mayor who wants to work towards a better future,” Bonilla said.
Weinhauer said the early grassroots campaign process is focused on gathering the signatures to meet the threshold needed to trigger a recall election. No target has been set yet for the timeline, but the group is aiming to get something on the ballot for the November election. If recall proponents get enough signatures and the county verifies it, a Nov. 7 election would occur. San Mateo City Clerk Patrice Olds said if a recall is successful, Lee would likely need to step down at the Dec. 4 council meeting after the county certifies the Nov. 7 election within 30 calendar days. Olds said the council would then appoint a new councilmember as written in the city charter, similar to the most recent vacancy on the council where Councilmember Rich Hedges was appointed.
