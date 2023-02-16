Editor,
Editor,
I take exception to letter writer Ken Abreu’s criticism of the five former San Mateo mayors who are backing a recall of Mayor Amourence Lee.
He writes that this action will only further divide San Mateans. He’s actually wrong on that. The citizens who know the reasons behind the recall are already divided. Those for the recall and those against it. As a “40-year resident” he should be aware of all five former mayors’ contribution to San Mateo and their reputations, that, in my opinion are exemplary. Their opinions matter. This recall is about removing a very divisive person whose primary goal is to move her personal agenda and is not a collaborator. We need a council who will work together to accomplish this. In my opinion, Lee is about padding her political resume to further her political career.
This recall is needed, as our former mayors have stated, so we can have more civil and transparent governance. During the meeting for the appointment of a councilmember, Lee’s stunt of slandering a possible candidate to that appointment just shows this is not about a divisive council or group of citizens, but about a divisive person who doesn’t deserve to be on the council. Candidly, only a narcissist would put her family through the shame and embarrassment of a recall. Her resignation is the only other solution.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
