Editor,
Editor,
I am very disappointed in the letter from the five former San Mateo mayors supporting the recall of Mayor Lee.
This action will only further divide the citizens of this city and distract from the important work that the City Council and residents must address. Our general plan and housing element are vital to the future of our city and we should all be focused on working together to finalize these plans this year. The recall will just create a diversion from this important work and will agitate people so that a calm discussion of the issues can’t be done.
If some citizens are concerned about Mayor Lee, she will stand for election next year; in 2024, and we can see what the voters decide.
If some citizens are concerned about the District Attorney investigation, then let the DA do his work; if he sees a problem he will let us know. We can then consider action when the facts are in.
The steps I propose are the normal and proper way to deal with concerns while, at the same time, allowing the vital work of the City Council and citizens to calmly and respectfully work through the major issues like the general plan and housing element.
I’m a 40-year resident of San Mateo. We don’t need a divisive action like a recall. Let’s all just calm down and focus on working together.
Ken Abreu
San Mateo
