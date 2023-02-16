To the former mayors of San Mateo who wrote a letter supporting the recall of Mayor Amourence Lee, thank you for expressing your concern for the future of San Mateo and your desire for positive and healthy governance. While I understand your perspective, I must express my dissatisfaction with your call for the recall Lee.
Recalling an elected official should be reserved for cases of serious misconduct or criminal behavior, and not simply for disagreements over policy or decisions. Such action can be divisive and disruptive, and may not necessarily lead to a more functional and productive council/citizen relationship.
In addition, I must express my disappointment in the manner in which this letter was written. As former mayors of San Mateo, it is important that you engage in proper decorum when addressing matters of public concern. Calling for the recall of a sitting councilmember without sufficient cause or evidence undermines the democratic process and may be perceived as a personal attack rather than a constructive contribution to the discussion.
I encourage you to reconsider your position and to engage in constructive dialogue with Councilmember Lee and other city leaders, as well as the broader community. By working together and respecting each other’s perspectives, we can build a more vibrant and inclusive community for all residents of San Mateo.
