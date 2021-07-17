With the COVID-19 delta variant on the rise nationally and locally, one San Mateo County leader is calling on the state and utility companies to provide residents with incentives for accessing vaccinations.
“If we want to end COVID, it’s time for utilities to do their parts in helping to save lives, especially in communities of color hardest hit by the pandemic who continue to pay their bills and create incredible wealth for shareholders,” Board of Supervisors President David Canepa said in a press release.
In letters sent to the California Department of Public and the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Canepa urged the agencies to partner on a $100 rebate program that would provide bill credits to households that access a vaccine. Each household would only be eligible for one credit and would be required to verify their vaccination statute and place of residence to receive the rebate.
Canepa also suggested program eligibility only be extended to those who are vaccinated on the program start data and after. As proposed, PG&E and any other participating utility company, has been asked to front the credit which would later be reimbursed by the state.
“With a market cap of $22 billion, PG&E can step up to the plate and offer rebates to incentivize millions of Californians to get vaccinated as the delta variant is highly contagious and continues to spread,” Canepa said.
