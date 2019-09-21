Editor,
In his letter, “Matt Grocott’s ‘Trump-isms” in the Sept. 17 edition of the Daily Journal, Michael Oberg comes across as the typical left-wing supporter, who accuses other people of doing the very things he does: it’s called projection. Every one of the things Mr. Olberg listed accusing Trump supporters of, are what the left routinely does. The left typically are the people when they don’t like reality, will make up an alternate “truth” and masquerade as journalism on the public through a compliant left-wing media.
And it’s just like the old saying: The more you tell a lie, the more convincing it becomes. People believe it regardless of the lack of evidence. The Democrats wrote the book on hypocrisy and overall dirty politics. In their never-ending quest for personal power as politicians, they have reversed their “principles” so many times to follow the political winds and look under rocks for more votes.
I don’t know how they get away with it, when it’s all memorialized on video. Democrats count on people not thinking, but following blindly like puppets, deciding things behind emotions that can be manipulated by “dog whistle” type rhetoric.
Frank Paya
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.